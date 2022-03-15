© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside Podcast: Addressing blight in Detroit? It’s complicated.

Published March 15, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT
A yellow bulldozer sits in front of a brick craftsman style house in the East Davison Village neighborhood on the east side of Detroit. The roof of the porch on the house next door has caved in. There is snow on the yard and the streets and muddy tracks from the bulldozer.
Bryce Huffman
/
BridgeDetroit
In his recent state of the city address, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan told city residents that his administration would finish demolishing or rehabbing Detroit's blighted residential homes by the end of his third term.

Blight has been one of the tent poles of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s agenda since he was first running for mayor.

And his administration has demolished a lot of abandoned homes – not always without controversy.

In his state of the city address last week, the mayor said the city will be on track to completely get rid of blighted homes by the end of his third term.

But what has the push to bring down blighted buildings  actually meant for the people who live in Detroit’s neighborhoods?

BridgeDetroit reporter Bryce Huffman and associate editor Christine Ferretti have been looking into all this. They joined us on the pod to talk about the feasibility of Duggan's goal and how Detroiters feel about his laser focus on blight removal.

