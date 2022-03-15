Stateside Podcast: Addressing blight in Detroit? It’s complicated.

Blight has been one of the tent poles of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s agenda since he was first running for mayor.

And his administration has demolished a lot of abandoned homes – not always without controversy.

In his state of the city address last week, the mayor said the city will be on track to completely get rid of blighted homes by the end of his third term.

But what has the push to bring down blighted buildings actually meant for the people who live in Detroit’s neighborhoods?

BridgeDetroit reporter Bryce Huffman and associate editor Christine Ferretti have been looking into all this. They joined us on the pod to talk about the feasibility of Duggan's goal and how Detroiters feel about his laser focus on blight removal.

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

