Stateside Podcast: "Passing:" The Story of Elsie Roxborough

In 1914, Elsie Roxborough was born into a wealthy, Black family in Detroit. But when she died in 1939, her death certificate listed her as white. Her life was rich, curious and at times, troubled, all while attempting a sort of high-wire-act of living multiple lives, between cities and names and races. Today, we talk about her life, death, and everything in between.

GUEST:

Ken Coleman, writer and reporter

----

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.