Stateside Podcast: What’s happening with Michigan’s Republican Party?

In just a few weeks delegates for Michigan’s local Republican chapters will pick their representatives to send to the state party convention. This year is a midterm election, and lots of prize seats are in play, including the governor’s office.

Craig Mauger, who covers politics at the Detroit News, says there’s a growing clash within the Republican party.

“Republicans are poised to have a good year because of the national political climate,” Mauger said in an interview on Stateside. “The problems they’re facing is they have a wing of the party…that is focused on litigating the last election and that’s become the most important thing for them.”

Mauger said this faction of the Republican party focused on the last election is concerned about what former president Donald Trump wants, not what is in the best interest of the party.

This Stateside Podcast episode takes a look at what’s been happening with the Republican Party in Michigan and zooms in on how this is all playing out in Macomb County.

Political junkies, this one’s for you.

———————

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

