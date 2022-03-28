© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Detroit bears the brunt of DTE shutoffs

Published March 28, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT
Outlier Media teamed up with ProPublica to investigate why Detroiters bear the brunt of DTE Energy service shutoffs.

DTE service shutoffs surpassed 200,000 among Detroit residents, during the pandemic. Outlier Media teamed up with ProPublica to look at the numbers: How does electricity pricing work? What are Metro Detroiters paying? And what happens when they can’t pay? What they found was another case of Detroiters being disproportionately penalized by the systems we all use and rely on.

GUEST:
Sarah Alvarez, founder and Executive Editor of Outlier Media

——

——

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

