Stateside Podcast: Detroit bears the brunt of DTE shutoffs

DTE service shutoffs surpassed 200,000 among Detroit residents, during the pandemic. Outlier Media teamed up with ProPublica to look at the numbers: How does electricity pricing work? What are Metro Detroiters paying? And what happens when they can’t pay? What they found was another case of Detroiters being disproportionately penalized by the systems we all use and rely on.

GUEST:

Sarah Alvarez, founder and Executive Editor of Outlier Media

