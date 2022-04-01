© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Apr. 1, 2022

Published April 1, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, Colin Kaepernick will serve as the honorary captain for the University of Michigan football team during their scrimmage on Saturday. We talked about why that's a big deal. Also, filmmaker and Monroe native Nate Thompson talked about learning his craft during the pandemic. Plus, a look at looks at the role dams play in protecting native species. And to top it all off, a cocktail to kick off your weekend right!

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • John Niyo, sports columnist, Detroit News
  • Lester Graham, Environment Report reporter, Michigan Radio
  • Nate Thompson, filmmaker behind the short horror film The Dead Record, which premiers at the River Raisin Centre for the Arts in Monroe on April 2nd
  • Dan Wanschura, program director, Interlochen Public Radio
  • Morgan Springer, contributing editor, Interlochen Public Radio. You can find more from IPR's [Un]Natural Selection series here.
  • Taylor Wizner, reporter for Interlochen Public Radio

