© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Smaller Michigan colleges and universities struggle to fill classrooms

Published April 4, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A round plaque that says Central Michigan University with fall foliage in the background
Central Michigan University
/
Enrollment at CMU has dipped more than 40 percent in the past 10 years.

Central Michigan University was once the fourth largest public university in the state, but enrollment at the Mt. Pleasant school has taken a nosedive since 2012.

Add in a global pandemic that’s impacted student enrollment across the board, and the situation can start to feel a little dire.

Isabel Lohman is an education reporter with Bridge Michigan and she’s been looking into what’s happening at CMU—and what administrators hope to do to turn things around.

You can find Lohman's story on the enrollment decline at CMU here.

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags

Stateside higher educationcentral michigan university
Stay Connected
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for Stateside. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
Latest Episodes