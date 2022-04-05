Stateside Podcast: Jury deliberates Whitmer kidnapping trial

As of now -- April 5 at noon -- jurors are still deliberating the fate of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Defense lawyers presented closing statements on Friday, and now jurors have a web-like narrative to interpret. We will have updates on the verdict as soon as it comes in. But today on the pod, we go over what we know so far.

GUEST:

Ken Kolker, reporter, WOOD TV

----

