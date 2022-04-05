© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside Podcast: Jury deliberates Whitmer kidnapping trial

Published April 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
The defendants in the Whitmer kidnapping plot: top left, Daniel Harris; top right, Brandon Caserta; bottom left, Barry Croft Jr.; bottom right, Adam Fox.

As of now -- April 5 at noon -- jurors are still deliberating the fate of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Defense lawyers presented closing statements on Friday, and now jurors have a web-like narrative to interpret. We will have updates on the verdict as soon as it comes in. But today on the pod, we go over what we know so far.

GUEST: 

Ken Kolker, reporter, WOOD TV

----

Erin Allen
Erin Allen comes to Michigan Radio as a new producer for the station’s Stateside show. She is an experienced communicator driven by her curiosity about stories of people.
