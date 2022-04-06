Stateside Podcast: “This is it for me.” Rep. Upton to retire

This week, longtime congressman, Fred Upton, took the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and announced his retirement. Having represented Southwest Michigan since 1987, he's the longest serving member of Michigan's congressional delegation. Today, we’ll reflect on what it means to lose Fred Upton as a steadfast moderate in Congress. And we’ll listen back to bits of our conversations with him over the years.

GUEST:

Andrea Bitely, senior director at Truscott Rossman

