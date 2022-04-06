© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: "This is it for me." Rep. Upton to retire

Published April 6, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT
This week, longtime congressman, Fred Upton, took the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and announced his retirement.

This week, longtime congressman, Fred Upton, took the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and announced his retirement. Having represented Southwest Michigan since 1987, he's the longest serving member of Michigan's congressional delegation. Today, we’ll reflect on what it means to lose Fred Upton as a steadfast moderate in Congress. And we’ll listen back to bits of our conversations with him over the years. 

GUEST:
Andrea Bitely, senior director at Truscott Rossman

——

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Stateside Fred UptonRepublican Partygun debateprimary electionwest michiganimpeachmentinsurrection
Erin Allen
Erin Allen comes to Michigan Radio as a new producer for the station’s Stateside show. She is an experienced communicator driven by her curiosity about stories of people.
