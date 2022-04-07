© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Michigan abortion advocates go on offensive

Published April 7, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Planned Parenthood
"Planned Parenthood" by Steve Rhodes is marked with CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.
/

In the coming months, the Supreme Court will determine the future of Roe v. Wade.

Two legal actions filed on Thursday seek to protect abortion rights in Michigan even if abortions are not federally protected.

One action was filed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the other by Planned Parenthood. Both challenge a 1931 state law that makes it a felony to provide an abortion. And ultimately, both intend to secure the right to an abortion in Michigan.

On today’s podcast episode, what these legal actions mean for Michigan and the future of abortion rights in the state.

——————
Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags

Stateside Planned Parenthoodgovernor gretchen whitmerabortionreproductive rights
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Latest Episodes