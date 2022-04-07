Stateside Podcast: Michigan abortion advocates go on offensive

In the coming months, the Supreme Court will determine the future of Roe v. Wade.

Two legal actions filed on Thursday seek to protect abortion rights in Michigan even if abortions are not federally protected.

One action was filed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the other by Planned Parenthood. Both challenge a 1931 state law that makes it a felony to provide an abortion. And ultimately, both intend to secure the right to an abortion in Michigan.

On today’s podcast episode, what these legal actions mean for Michigan and the future of abortion rights in the state.

