Stateside Podcast: The "Big Lie" lives on in Michigan

The Big Lie. That’s what some have taken to calling former President Donald Trump’s false assertion that the 2020 election was stolen. But if you thought that all the investigations, reporting, and debunking meant that Trump loyalists had moved on, you’d be sorely mistaken.

Journalist Byard Duncan is a reporter who worked on a deep dive for Reveal about how the Big Lie is shaping our next election: the 2022 midterm.

If you’ve been listening to Michigan Radio on the weekends this month – or if you’re a big podcast listener– you might have heard Reveal's episode dedicated entirely to this year’s election in Michigan.

Specifically, it’s about how some candidates ground their speeches and messaging in false narratives of a stolen election in 2020. Duncan’s reporting focused on how election deniers are setting their sights on the state office that oversees all voting in Michigan: the Michigan Secretary of State's office.

