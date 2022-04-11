© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The "Big Lie" lives on in Michigan

Published April 11, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT
Some supporters of former President Donald Trump continue to believe that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. And despite the ample evidence that no such fraud exists, some GOP candidates in Michigan are building their campaigns around the falsehood.

The Big Lie. That’s what some have taken to calling former President Donald Trump’s false assertion that the 2020 election was stolen. But if you thought that all the investigations, reporting, and debunking meant that Trump loyalists had moved on, you’d be sorely mistaken.

Journalist Byard Duncan is a reporter who worked on a deep dive for Reveal about how the Big Lie is shaping our next election: the 2022 midterm.

Reveal: Campaigning on the Big Lie
If you’ve been listening to Michigan Radio on the weekends this month – or if you’re a big podcast listener– you might have heard Reveal's episode dedicated entirely to this year’s election in Michigan. 

Specifically, it’s about how some candidates ground their speeches and messaging in false narratives of a stolen election in 2020. Duncan’s reporting focused on how election deniers are setting their sights on the state office that oversees all voting in Michigan: the Michigan Secretary of State's office.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Stateside Election 2022Donald TrumpKristina KaramoMichigan Secretary of State
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for Stateside. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
Latest Episodes