© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: County conventions highlight Michigan GOP split

Published April 12, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A group of people sit in a circle of black chairs in a conference center talking. One of them is secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo.
Clara Hendrickson
/
Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo (second from right) sits with delegates at the Oakland County GOP convention Monday evening.

At county conventions all over the state Monday, local Republican party members met to lay groundwork for nominating candidates — and to settle some scores between hardcore supporters of Donald Trump and their opponents. It was a particularly raucous evening in Macomb County, where the county party's chair was ousted.

This is a big midterm election year for a lot of statewide races, as well as congressional and legislative races.

Stateside spoke with two reporters who were at a couple of the county party conventions. Clara Hendrickson was in Oakland County. She’s a Report for American fellow at the Detroit Free Press. And Detroit News reporter Craig Mauger spent his evening in Macomb County.

We talked to them about what went down Monday, and what it can tell us about the divisions the Republican party will have to contend with during the statewide nominating convention next week.

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags

Stateside Kristina KaramoMichigan GOPElection 2022
Stay Connected
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for Stateside. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
Latest Episodes