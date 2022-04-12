Stateside Podcast: County conventions highlight Michigan GOP split

At county conventions all over the state Monday, local Republican party members met to lay groundwork for nominating candidates — and to settle some scores between hardcore supporters of Donald Trump and their opponents. It was a particularly raucous evening in Macomb County, where the county party's chair was ousted.

This is a big midterm election year for a lot of statewide races, as well as congressional and legislative races.

Stateside spoke with two reporters who were at a couple of the county party conventions. Clara Hendrickson was in Oakland County. She’s a Report for American fellow at the Detroit Free Press. And Detroit News reporter Craig Mauger spent his evening in Macomb County.

We talked to them about what went down Monday, and what it can tell us about the divisions the Republican party will have to contend with during the statewide nominating convention next week.

