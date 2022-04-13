Stateside Podcast: Michigan shelters struggle with influx of unaccompanied Afghan children

Tens of thousands of Afghans have fled their home country after U.S. troops withdrew and Taliban forces seized control of the government last summer.

Among them are around 1,400 unaccompanied minors, some of whom have ended up in federal custody, housed in refugee youth shelters here in Michigan and other states.

Reporters Anna Clark and Melissa Sanchez with the non-profit investigative newsroom ProPublica wrote about this recently.

While federal custody centers have had child advocates concerned for a long time, they say the centers now have a whole new set of challenges, and they’re having to pivot pretty fast to meet them.

