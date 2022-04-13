© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Michigan shelters struggle with influx of unaccompanied Afghan children

Published April 13, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Naval Air Station Sigonella Command Master Chief Anna Wood assists an evacuee disembarking a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender, Aug. 22, 2021.
Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Kegan Kay
/
Department of Defense
Tens of thousands of Afghans were evacuated during the U.S. withdrawal of troops last summer--including unaccompanied children.

Tens of thousands of Afghans have fled their home country after U.S. troops withdrew and Taliban forces seized control of the government last summer.

Among them are around 1,400 unaccompanied minors, some of whom have ended up in federal custody, housed in refugee youth shelters here in Michigan and other states.

Reporters Anna Clark and Melissa Sanchez with the non-profit investigative newsroom ProPublica wrote about this recently.

While federal custody centers have had child advocates concerned for a long time, they say the centers now have a whole new set of challenges, and they’re having to pivot pretty fast to meet them.

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Stateside
Stay Connected
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for Stateside. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
Latest Episodes