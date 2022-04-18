© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Petitions due, at a cost

Published April 18, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT
Tomorrow we'll know who plans to really run for governor, Congress, and the Legislature in Michigan this year. Petition signatures for candidates are due, and for some candidates and causes, signatures come with a big price tag.

GUESTS:

Yue Stella Yu, reporter, Bridge Michigan

Rick Pluta, Capitol Bureau Chief, Michigan Public Radio Network

Latest Episodes