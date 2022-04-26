Stateside Podcast: Sterling Toles: Music to metals

Detroit-based creative, Sterling Toles, is best known for his deep catalogue of sounds, beats, and pieces. You may have heard is recent collaborative album with rapper Boldy James, Manger on McNichols.

"In music, for me, it was actually using instruments and sounds to arrive at each other in a way in which they choose to become one."

Khary Frazier / Sterling Toles at the s(h)elves opening reception

Not to mention the profound gems he's known to drop about compassion, identity, and humanity.

"My work is not the work. I'm the work. So it is what the process does to my humanity that is the ultimate work."

As if that isn’t plenty, Sterling is also an accomplished painter, and he has now expanded into mixed media and metalwork. His first solo exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit is called s(h)elves. It will take you along with him as he considers the way we construct identity, and where our identities reside within us.

s(h)elves on view now through June 12.

All music in today's episode is by Sterling Toles.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.