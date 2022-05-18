© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: A pandemic in jail

Published May 18, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT
During the pandemic the Wayne County Jail kept its COVID positivity rate remarkably low — and no one in custody died from the virus. To understand how the jail and its for-profit medical providers handled COVID over the past two years, Michigan Radio reporters with more than a dozen inmates in the Wayne County Jail, as well as lawyers, health care workers, and advocates.

GUESTS:

Beenish Ahmed, criminal justice reporter, Michigan Radio

Nisa Khan, data reporter, Michigan Radio

Read Beenish and Nisa's report here.

