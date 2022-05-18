Stateside Podcast: A pandemic in jail

During the pandemic the Wayne County Jail kept its COVID positivity rate remarkably low — and no one in custody died from the virus. To understand how the jail and its for-profit medical providers handled COVID over the past two years, Michigan Radio reporters with more than a dozen inmates in the Wayne County Jail, as well as lawyers, health care workers, and advocates.

GUESTS:

Beenish Ahmed, criminal justice reporter, Michigan Radio

Nisa Khan, data reporter, Michigan Radio

Read Beenish and Nisa's report here.

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in today's episode by Blue Dot Sessions.