Stateside podcast: State court blocks Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban

Published May 18, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT
Tuesday's decision blocks enforcement of a 90-year-old state statute that criminalizes abortion in Michigan.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Court of Claims granted a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Michigan and Dr. Sarah Wallett. The decision blocks enforcement of a 90-year-old state statute that criminalizes abortion. The leaked draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito suggests the U.S. Supreme Court is prepared to end the federal precedent protecting abortion rights. Today, we break down what this ruling means.

GUEST: Deborah LaBelle, lead counsel for Planned Parenthood of Michigan

Stateside abortionAbortion Rights in Michigan
