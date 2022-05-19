© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Michigan baby formula plant at center of national shortage

Published May 19, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT
a white infant is being fed a bottle while lying on its back against a tan cushion.
Lucky Wolski
/
Unsplash
Abbott's Sturgis facility announced that it plans to restart baby formula production within two weeks.

The national baby formula supply shortage began in Michigan at an Abbott plant in Sturgis.

Detroit News reporter Kayla Ruble explained the plant's problematic past, the fragility of our supply chain, dramatic steps taken by parents of infants in their quest for formula, and the steps being taken to end the shortage.

GUEST:

Kayla Ruble, reporter for The Detroit News. You can find more of Ruble's reporting on the baby formula shortage here.

Music in today's episode by Blue Dot Sessions and Battle of the Bits.

