Stateside Podcast: Michigan baby formula plant at center of national shortage

The national baby formula supply shortage began in Michigan at an Abbott plant in Sturgis.

Detroit News reporter Kayla Ruble explained the plant's problematic past, the fragility of our supply chain, dramatic steps taken by parents of infants in their quest for formula, and the steps being taken to end the shortage.

GUEST:

Kayla Ruble, reporter for The Detroit News. You can find more of Ruble's reporting on the baby formula shortage here.

Music in today's episode by Blue Dot Sessions and Battle of the Bits.

