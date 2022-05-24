© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Michigan GOP turmoil over fraudulent signatures

Published May 24, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT
James Craig announcing he's running for governor
Zoe Clark
/
Michigan Radio
James Craig made the announcement on Detroit's Belle Isle.

A political bomb dropped last night in Michigan as the Bureau of Elections recommended half of the Republican candidates for governor not make the primary ballot. That’s because the state agency found tens-of-thousands of fraudulent signatures on five of the 10 candidates’ petitions. And they didn’t have enough valid signatures to make the ballot. The signatures appear to have been fabricated by a small number of people, and not noticed or discarded by the campaigns.

GUESTS:

Zoe Clark, program director and host of "It's Just Politics", Michigan Radio

Emily Lawler, politics editor, Detroit Free Press

Latest Episodes