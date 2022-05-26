© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Fraud scandal cuts GOP gubernatorial primary field in half

Published May 26, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT
Norm Shinkle is one of the members of the Board of State Canvassers. Pictured here in 2020.

The Board of State Canvassers met today to determine who would make the primary ballot for governor, and whether several of the candidates should be held off the ballot due to thousands of fraudulent signatures submitted. Ultimately, a Bureau of Elections recommendation to keep four of the 10 candidates off the ballot, stood. A fifth candidate, Michael Brown, had already decided he wanted no part of the scandal and dropped out.

GUEST:

Michael Brown, withdrawn GOP candidate for governor, and a captain with the Michigan State Police

Stateside
