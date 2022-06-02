© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside Podcast: Business and politics mix on Mackinac Island

Published June 2, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT
Lawmakers and business leaders are gathered on Mackinac Island this week for the annual Mackinac Policy Conference.

Lawmakers and movers and shakers in business are meeting this week on Mackinac Island. They are at the popular Michigan tourist destination for the annual Mackinac Policy Conference hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber.

The networking event has a distinct political overtone this year as the host to a debate among the Republican candidates for governor. Most of a field of five will meet tonight for that debate.

We talked about how the forces of business and politics are converging this year with Sandy Baruah, president and CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber.

