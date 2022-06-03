© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside Podcast: DJing all night with Carl Craig

Published June 3, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT
Carl Craig is a DJ, composer, and producer. He's one of the founders of the original Detroit Electronic Music Festival, now known as Movement.

Missed out on this summer’s Movement Electronic Music festival? We have you covered.

On today's Stateside Podcast, we’re bringing you into the underbelly of Detroit’s Movement Electronic Music Festival. Plus we’ll hear from one of the techno originals, Carl Craig. 

————

GUEST:

Carl Craig, DJ

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

