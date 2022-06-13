Stateside Podcast: Oxford community calls for reforms

A group of parents in Oxford Township has come together as a semi-formal collective called #Change4Oxford. The group been pushing the school board to do better for students and faculty. One of the group’s founding parents, Andrea Jones, shares her experiences with Stateside. Michigan Radio’s Briana Rice and April Van Buren report back from a demonstration that took place in Oxford this weekend.

GUESTS:



Andrea Jones, a founding member of #Change4Oxford

a founding member of #Change4Oxford April Van Buren, Stateside producer

Stateside producer Briana Rice, Michigan Radio reporter

