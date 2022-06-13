© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Oxford community calls for reforms

Published June 13, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT
Girls sit on a patch of grass holding signs protesting guns in schools.
April Van Buren
/
Michigan Radio
Organizers say nearly six hundred people showed up to the March for Our Lives demonstration in Oxford on June 11, 2022. There were an estimated 300 protests across the country including ones in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing, Traverse City, and Port Huron.

A group of parents in Oxford Township has come together as a semi-formal collective called #Change4Oxford. The group been pushing the school board to do better for students and faculty. One of the group’s founding parents, Andrea Jones, shares her experiences with Stateside. Michigan Radio’s Briana Rice and April Van Buren report back from a demonstration that took place in Oxford this weekend.

GUESTS:

  • Andrea Jones, a founding member of #Change4Oxford
  • April Van Buren, Stateside producer
  • Briana Rice, Michigan Radio reporter

——
