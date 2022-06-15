Stateside Podcast: A “very unusual” GOP primary

There is no shortage of issues on the Republican primary field for Governor. Candidates who were held off the ballot for handing in thousands of petition signatures found to be collected under fraudulent circumstances have all been told their appeals to make the ballot have failed.

Plus, one of the five remaining candidates was arrested by the FBI last week and charged with a series of misdemeanors related to the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the nation’s capitol. Zach Gorchow, publisher of Gongwer News Service and Emily Lawler, politics editor of the Detroit Free Press, unpack this "very unusual" unusual primary.

GUESTS:



Zach Gorchow , publisher for Gongwer News Service

, publisher for Emily Lawler, politics editor for the Detroit Free Press

