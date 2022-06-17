© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The money in Michigan primary elections

Published June 17, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Voting_Cle0patra_0.jpg
Cle0patra
/
Flickr
Michigan Republicans could host an early presidential primary next year.

Primary elections are around the corner. Former President Donald Trump has been rattling House races around the country, endorsing the primary opponents of Republicans who either voted for his impeachment or refuse to agree with him about the 2020 election results. Michigan is no exception to this, with Trump getting involved in several races.

One of these primaries is the 3rd Congressional District race between Republican incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer and Trump-endorsed challenger John Gibbs. Adam Wren of Politico joined the podcast to discuss his recent article about Meijer and this race.

To discuss another slate of primaries, Simon D. Schuster of MLive came on the show. He talked about the money at play in both the GOP governor primary and the race between state Senator Lana Theis and Trump-endorsed Mike Detmer. Plus, he unpacks the Democratic primary for the 11th Congressional District between Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens, where many large pro-Israel groups have spent large amounts of money to help Stevens.

GUESTS:

  • Adam Wren, national politics correspondent for Politico
  • Simon D. Schuster, political reporter for MLive

——

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Tags

Stateside Stateside podcastprimary electionMichigan GOPhaley stevensAndy LevinLana TheisPeter MeijerElection 2022
Stay Connected
Dan Netter
Dan Netter joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2022 and is a senior at Michigan State University studying Journalism and Social Relations & Policy.
See stories by Dan Netter
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Latest Episodes