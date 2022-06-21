Kellogg splitting, moving one HQ to Chicago

The Kellogg Company said it will split its operation into three companies. While two parts of the company will remain in Battle Creek, one will move the bulk of its operations to Chicago. Reporter Dustin Walsh, who grew up around Battle Creek, discusses what the move means for the city.

GUESTS:

Dustin Walsh, reporter for Crain’s Detroit Business

——

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.