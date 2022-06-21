© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Kellogg splitting, moving one HQ to Chicago

Published June 21, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A sign bearing the Kellogg's logo sits outside the gates of a plant in Battle Creek.
Battle Creek CVB
/
Flickr
Battle Creek has long been the home of Kellogg, but the company recently announced plans to move its headquarters out of the city.

The Kellogg Company said it will split its operation into three companies. While two parts of the company will remain in Battle Creek, one will move the bulk of its operations to Chicago. Reporter Dustin Walsh, who grew up around Battle Creek, discusses what the move means for the city.

GUESTS:

Dustin Walsh, reporter for Crain’s Detroit Business

——

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Tags

Stateside kelloggBattle Creekcereal
Stay Connected
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
Latest Episodes