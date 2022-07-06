© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Conserving natural beauty Up North

Published July 6, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT
Bridge Michigan
The Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy bought this 1,288-acre property, now known as the Upper Manistee Headwaters: The Milock Family Preserve.

Until recently, Traverse City and the surrounding area have seemed like a secret jewel of natural beauty.

Now the secret's out; population has grown by about 10% over ten years in Grand Traverse County. While population growth has its benefits, the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy is moving quickly to preserve land that would otherwise be developed amid rapid expansion.

GUEST:
Kelly House, environment reporter, Bridge Michigan

Find her article in Bridge Michigan here.

Music in this episode is by Blue Dot Sessions.

Stateside up northGrand Traverse Regional Land Conservancygrand traversegrand traverse countynorthern michiganconservationhousing
