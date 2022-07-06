Stateside Podcast: Conserving natural beauty Up North

Until recently, Traverse City and the surrounding area have seemed like a secret jewel of natural beauty.

Now the secret's out; population has grown by about 10% over ten years in Grand Traverse County. While population growth has its benefits, the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy is moving quickly to preserve land that would otherwise be developed amid rapid expansion.

GUEST:

Kelly House, environment reporter, Bridge Michigan

Find her article in Bridge Michigan here.

