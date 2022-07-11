Stateside Podcast: Record-breaking support for reproductive rights

In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, long-term abortion access in Michigan remains dubious. Although a temporary injunction from the Michigan Court of Appeals currently blocks the enforcement of a 1931 law banning abortion in almost all cases, the final decision on abortion rights in Michigan may come down to a vote in November.

A ballot initiative organized by the Reproductive Freedom for All campaign aims to put the constitutional right to abortion in Michigan to a vote in November, and needs at least 425,059 valid signatures to qualify for the November ballot. On Monday, the Reproductive Freedom for All campaign turned in a record-setting 753,759 signatures to the Michigan Secretary of State.

GUESTS:

Loren Khogali, executive director, ACLU of Michigan

Clara Hendrickson, Report for America Corps Member, The Detroit Free Press

