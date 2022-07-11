© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Record-breaking support for reproductive rights

Published July 11, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT
Abortion supporters and opponents rally in Ann Arbor

In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, long-term abortion access in Michigan remains dubious. Although a temporary injunction from the Michigan Court of Appeals currently blocks the enforcement of a 1931 law banning abortion in almost all cases, the final decision on abortion rights in Michigan may come down to a vote in November.

A ballot initiative organized by the Reproductive Freedom for All campaign aims to put the constitutional right to abortion in Michigan to a vote in November, and needs at least 425,059 valid signatures to qualify for the November ballot. On Monday, the Reproductive Freedom for All campaign turned in a record-setting 753,759 signatures to the Michigan Secretary of State.

GUESTS:

  • Loren Khogali, executive director, ACLU of Michigan
  • Clara Hendrickson, Report for America Corps Member, The Detroit Free Press

——

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode is by Blue Dot Sessions.

