Stateside Podcast: Summer camping cuisine

You waited all year to reserve that perfect campsite. And you’re in! Soon enough you’re packing the tent, sleeping bags, and bug spray.

Now comes the fun part: planning what you're going to eat all weekend. Last summer we spoke with Bon Appétit senior staff writer, Alex Beggs, on all things camp cooking.

Begg's motto is simple: "[B]ringing too much is a good thing."

She shared with us tips, gear and recipe ideas for cooking while camping.

This Stateside Podcast episode originally aired June 25, 2021.

GUESTS:

Alex Beggs, Michigan-based food writer

