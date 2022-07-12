© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside Podcast: Summer camping cuisine

Published July 12, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT
You waited all year to reserve that perfect campsite. And you’re in! Soon enough you’re packing the tent, sleeping bags, and bug spray.

Now comes the fun part: planning what you're going to eat all weekend. Last summer we spoke with Bon Appétit senior staff writer, Alex Beggs, on all things camp cooking.

Begg's motto is simple: "[B]ringing too much is a good thing."

She shared with us tips, gear and recipe ideas for cooking while camping.

This Stateside Podcast episode originally aired June 25, 2021.

GUESTS:

Alex Beggs, Michigan-based food writer

——

Music in this episode is by Blue Dot Sessions.

