Stateside Podcast: Photographing "birds doing stuff" in Michigan
Ways To Subscribe
Grand Rapidian Steve Jessmore won the Audubon national professional photography award for the second year in a row. This time for his picture of northern shoveler ducks titled "Feeding Frenzy". Jessmore spent a career as a photojournalist, most recently with the Flint Journal. But it's his turn with nature photography that's launched him in recent years.
1 of 4 — Steve Jessmore cardinal
Northern Cardinal photographed by Steve Jessmore
Steve Jessmore
2 of 4 — Steve Jessmore heron
Great Blue Heron photographed by Steve Jessmore
Steve Jessmore steve@stevejessmo/Steve Jessmore
3 of 4 — Steve Jessmore common loon
Common Loon photographed by Steve Jessmore
Steve Jessmore
4 of 4 — Steve Jessmore
Steve Jessmore. Photo by Bruce Edwards
Bruce Edwards/Bruce Edwards
Check out his cool Instagram feed of more, as he says, "birds doing stuff" here.
GUEST: Steve Jessmore, photographer, winner of the Audubon photography contest
Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.
If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.
Music in this episode is by Blue Dot Sessions.