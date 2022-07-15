© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Photographing "birds doing stuff" in Michigan

Published July 15, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT
Steve Jessmore shoveler
Steve Jessmore steve@stevejessmo Steve Jessmore/Steve Jessmore
/
"Feeding Frenzy" of northern shoveler ducks photographed by Steve Jessmore. Audubon selected this image for one of its top honors in this year's photography competition. It appears on the cover of the summer edition of Audubon magazine.

Grand Rapidian Steve Jessmore won the Audubon national professional photography award for the second year in a row. This time for his picture of northern shoveler ducks titled "Feeding Frenzy". Jessmore spent a career as a photojournalist, most recently with the Flint Journal. But it's his turn with nature photography that's launched him in recent years.

Steve Jessmore cardinal
1 of 4  — Steve Jessmore cardinal
Northern Cardinal photographed by Steve Jessmore
Steve Jessmore
Steve Jessmore heron
2 of 4  — Steve Jessmore heron
Great Blue Heron photographed by Steve Jessmore
Steve Jessmore steve@stevejessmo/Steve Jessmore
Steve Jessmore common loon
3 of 4  — Steve Jessmore common loon
Common Loon photographed by Steve Jessmore
Steve Jessmore
Steve Jessmore
4 of 4  — Steve Jessmore
Steve Jessmore. Photo by Bruce Edwards
Bruce Edwards/Bruce Edwards

Check out his cool Instagram feed of more, as he says, "birds doing stuff" here.

GUEST: Steve Jessmore, photographer, winner of the Audubon photography contest

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode is by Blue Dot Sessions.

