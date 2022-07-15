Stateside Podcast: Photographing "birds doing stuff" in Michigan

Grand Rapidian Steve Jessmore won the Audubon national professional photography award for the second year in a row. This time for his picture of northern shoveler ducks titled "Feeding Frenzy". Jessmore spent a career as a photojournalist, most recently with the Flint Journal. But it's his turn with nature photography that's launched him in recent years.

1 of 4 — Steve Jessmore cardinal Northern Cardinal photographed by Steve Jessmore Steve Jessmore 2 of 4 — Steve Jessmore heron Great Blue Heron photographed by Steve Jessmore Steve Jessmore steve@stevejessmo/Steve Jessmore 3 of 4 — Steve Jessmore common loon Common Loon photographed by Steve Jessmore Steve Jessmore 4 of 4 — Steve Jessmore Steve Jessmore. Photo by Bruce Edwards Bruce Edwards/Bruce Edwards

Check out his cool Instagram feed of more, as he says, "birds doing stuff" here.

GUEST: Steve Jessmore, photographer, winner of the Audubon photography contest

