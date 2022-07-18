© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Gov. Whitmer bans abortion-related extraditions

Published July 18, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT
Gov. Whitmer signed an executive order last week to block abortion-related extraditions.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed an executive order on Wednesday to prevent Michigan’s law enforcement from helping prosecute people who come from out-of-state to receive an abortion. Barbara McQuade, a former US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, and current professor of law at the University of Michigan, discusses why the new laws on abortion represent a challenge to the way states work together under other criminal prosecutions.

GUEST:

Barbara McQuade, now a professor of law at the University of Michigan, and former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan

