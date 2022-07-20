© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside Podcast: Judge rules “adopt and amend” unconstitutional

Published July 20, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT
The Michigan legislature approved a ballot initiative to increase the minimum wage in 2018, but later amended the plan. This "adopt and amend" move was recently ruled unconstitutional.

Advocates worked on a ballot initiative in 2018 to increase Michigan’s minimum wage and codify other protections. The Republican-controlled legislature voted to approve the initiative, but later altered the plan amid the chaos of the lame-duck session, essentially weakening the intent of the law.

The Court of Claims recently ruled this "adopt and amend" move to be unconstitutional. But this four-year battle over minimum wage and paid sick leave isn't over. Craig Mauger, politics reporter for the Detroit News, breaks it down.

GUEST:

Craig Mauger, politics reporter for the Detroit News
