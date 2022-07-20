Stateside Podcast: Judge rules “adopt and amend” unconstitutional

Advocates worked on a ballot initiative in 2018 to increase Michigan’s minimum wage and codify other protections. The Republican-controlled legislature voted to approve the initiative, but later altered the plan amid the chaos of the lame-duck session, essentially weakening the intent of the law.

The Court of Claims recently ruled this "adopt and amend" move to be unconstitutional. But this four-year battle over minimum wage and paid sick leave isn't over. Craig Mauger, politics reporter for the Detroit News, breaks it down.

GUEST:

Craig Mauger, politics reporter for the Detroit News

___

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

