Stateside Podcast: Meet the journalists who moonlight as sailors

There are two members of the Detroit Public Television Great Lakes Now program who moonlight as sailors.

This last week, Sandra Svoboda and Ward Detwiler took part in the Bayview to Mackinac race. While they were on different boats, going at different speeds, they both finished up this week and talked with Stateside about the experience and to talk about the sport of sailing.

GUESTS:

Sandra Svoboda, program director for Great Lakes Now

Ward Detwiler, host of Great Lakes Now

