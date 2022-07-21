Stateside Podcast: Meet the journalists who moonlight as sailors
Ways To Subscribe
1 of 3 — sunsetGLN.jpg
The sunrise on the morning of June 17, 2022 from the Phantom, the sailboat that Svoboda helped run. Svodoba said the conditions of Lake Huron were very glassy and calm, but that is not always the case and that there are safety precautions that need to be taken. “Some boats wear [lifejackets] all the time, which is not a bad idea,” she said. “Even though it is an absolutely beautiful, fun recreational experience, you always have in the back of your mind, what to do.”
2 of 3 — DetwilerboatGLN
The sailboat that Ward Detwiler helped sail from Port Huron to Mackinac Island. Detwiler said this was the 25th time he had competed in the race. “I’ve done a lot of these, this was probably the slowest race. This was definitely the slowest race actually,” he said.
3 of 3 — blueSailGLN.jpg
One boat that Svoboda and the Phantom crew saw while sailing around Presque Isle Harbor. Svodoba said that sailing is overwhelmingly dominated by men but that women and girls should not be deterred from taking up sailing. “We like to say there’s a brain way around the brawn,” she said. “Women generally sail a little bit smarter and figure out the process of what’s going on on the boat and how to use the equipment, instead of relying on the brute strength like the guys sometimes.”
Sandra Svoboda
There are two members of the Detroit Public Television Great Lakes Now program who moonlight as sailors.
This last week, Sandra Svoboda and Ward Detwiler took part in the Bayview to Mackinac race. While they were on different boats, going at different speeds, they both finished up this week and talked with Stateside about the experience and to talk about the sport of sailing.
GUESTS:
Sandra Svoboda, program director for Great Lakes Now
Ward Detwiler, host of Great Lakes Now
Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.
If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.
Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.
Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.