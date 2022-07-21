© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Meet the journalists who moonlight as sailors

Published July 21, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT
sunsetGLN.jpg
1 of 3  — sunsetGLN.jpg
The sunrise on the morning of June 17, 2022 from the Phantom, the sailboat that Svoboda helped run. Svodoba said the conditions of Lake Huron were very glassy and calm, but that is not always the case and that there are safety precautions that need to be taken. “Some boats wear [lifejackets] all the time, which is not a bad idea,” she said. “Even though it is an absolutely beautiful, fun recreational experience, you always have in the back of your mind, what to do.”
DetwilerboatGLN
2 of 3  — DetwilerboatGLN
The sailboat that Ward Detwiler helped sail from Port Huron to Mackinac Island. Detwiler said this was the 25th time he had competed in the race. “I’ve done a lot of these, this was probably the slowest race. This was definitely the slowest race actually,” he said.
blueSailGLN.jpg
3 of 3  — blueSailGLN.jpg
One boat that Svoboda and the Phantom crew saw while sailing around Presque Isle Harbor. Svodoba said that sailing is overwhelmingly dominated by men but that women and girls should not be deterred from taking up sailing. “We like to say there’s a brain way around the brawn,” she said. “Women generally sail a little bit smarter and figure out the process of what’s going on on the boat and how to use the equipment, instead of relying on the brute strength like the guys sometimes.”
Sandra Svoboda

There are two members of the Detroit Public Television Great Lakes Now program who moonlight as sailors.

This last week, Sandra Svoboda and Ward Detwiler took part in the Bayview to Mackinac race. While they were on different boats, going at different speeds, they both finished up this week and talked with Stateside about the experience and to talk about the sport of sailing.

GUESTS:

Sandra Svoboda, program director for Great Lakes Now
Ward Detwiler, host of Great Lakes Now

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Dan Netter
Dan Netter joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2022 and is a senior at Michigan State University studying Journalism and Social Relations & Policy.
See stories by Dan Netter
