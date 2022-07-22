Stateside podcast: The dangers of the Great Lakes

Michigan is blessed to be surrounded by some of the largest bodies of freshwater in the world. The Great Lakes are a spectacular beauty. Simultaneously, they are large bodies of water that, in the right conditions, can be very dangerous. Recently there have been a series of drownings on the west side of the state, causing Grand Haven State Park to institute new double red flags, which mean no swimming at all. If you do, you could face fines.

GUESTS:

Sarah Leach, executive editor of the Holland Sentinel

Jess Mapes, survivor of a riptide in Lake Michigan

