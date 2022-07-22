© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside podcast: The dangers of the Great Lakes

Published July 22, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT
FlagSigns
Matthew Clara/MI Dept. of Natural Resources
/
Mears State Park, 2018

Michigan is blessed to be surrounded by some of the largest bodies of freshwater in the world. The Great Lakes are a spectacular beauty. Simultaneously, they are large bodies of water that, in the right conditions, can be very dangerous. Recently there have been a series of drownings on the west side of the state, causing Grand Haven State Park to institute new double red flags, which mean no swimming at all. If you do, you could face fines.

GUESTS:

Sarah Leach, executive editor of the Holland Sentinel
Jess Mapes, survivor of a riptide in Lake Michigan

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Mercedes Mejia
Mercedes Mejia is a producer and the Director of Stateside.
Dan Netter
Dan Netter joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2022 and is a senior at Michigan State University studying Journalism and Social Relations & Policy.
