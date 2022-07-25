Stateside Podcast: Big win for Michigan-born comics scholar

San Diego Comic-Con International is kind of like the Nerd Oscars: very glitzy with stars of top-grossing comics-based movies and awards galore.

The Eisner Awards are the highest honor in comics. This year's winner of the Eisner for Best Comic-related Book is Michigan-born writer and critic Douglas Wolk.

Last year Wolk consumed some 27,000 comic books — the entirety of Marvel Comics’ output spanning more than half a century. He wrote a book about it: All of the Marvels. On today's rerun episode, Wolk shares Marvel triumphs and misses. He also reveals what it took get through all those books.

—————

GUEST:

Douglas Wolk, writer, critic, and journalist

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

