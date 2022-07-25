© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Big win for Michigan-born comics scholar

Published July 25, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT
All of the Marvels
Eric Mclean
/
Unsplash
Comic critic and author of the new book, All of the Marvels, Douglas Wolk talks plowing through 56 years worth of Marvel comics.

San Diego Comic-Con International is kind of like the Nerd Oscars: very glitzy with stars of top-grossing comics-based movies and awards galore.

The Eisner Awards are the highest honor in comics. This year's winner of the Eisner for Best Comic-related Book is Michigan-born writer and critic Douglas Wolk.

Last year Wolk consumed some 27,000 comic books — the entirety of Marvel Comics’ output spanning more than half a century. He wrote a book about it: All of the Marvels. On today's rerun episode, Wolk shares Marvel triumphs and misses. He also reveals what it took get through all those books.

—————

GUEST:

Douglas Wolk, writer, critic, and journalist

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Stateside comic bookscomicsStatesidesuperheroes
