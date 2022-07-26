© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: How to assess COVID risks

Published July 26, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
a blue surgical mask rests on a beach chair on a sandy beach.
Marco Verch via flickr
/

By this point, you’ve surely noticed that people are still getting sick with COVID. Depending on your symptoms, a positive test can cause a lot of disruption — for your work, your daycare situation, or your travel plans. 

Dr. Emily Martin is an Associate Professor of Epidemiology, University of Michigan School of Public Health, said she's seeing some infection trends this summer.

“We are seeing a bit of reinfection happening," Martin said. "People who had earlier omicron variants getting this new BA.5 variant again."

On today's podcast the COVID update you need to hear on vaccines, variants, and reinfection.

—————

GUEST:

Emily Martin, professor at the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health and epidemiologist 

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags

Stateside COVID-19covid-19 testing
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Latest Episodes