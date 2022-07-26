Stateside Podcast: How to assess COVID risks

By this point, you’ve surely noticed that people are still getting sick with COVID. Depending on your symptoms, a positive test can cause a lot of disruption — for your work, your daycare situation, or your travel plans.

Dr. Emily Martin is an Associate Professor of Epidemiology, University of Michigan School of Public Health, said she's seeing some infection trends this summer.

“We are seeing a bit of reinfection happening," Martin said. "People who had earlier omicron variants getting this new BA.5 variant again."

On today's podcast the COVID update you need to hear on vaccines, variants, and reinfection.

Emily Martin, professor at the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health and epidemiologist

