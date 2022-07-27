Stateside Podcast: Primary looms for a close GOP race

On August 2, Michigan voters will determine which Republican candidate will face Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the general election. With no clear front-runner, however, the race is close, and the candidates are using the final days to try and swing more voters to their side.

Jonathan Oosting from Bridge Michigan and Michigan Radio's own Zoe Clark discussed the race so far, and what can be expected in the next few days.

GUESTS:



Jonathan Oosting , political reporter for Bridge Michigan

, political reporter for Bridge Michigan Zoe Clark, director of content for Michigan Radio

