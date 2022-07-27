© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Primary looms for a close GOP race

Published July 27, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
"Vote Here" lawn signs are posted outside a polling place.
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio
In just six day, voters will cast their ballots for the gubernatorial race.

On August 2, Michigan voters will determine which Republican candidate will face Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the general election. With no clear front-runner, however, the race is close, and the candidates are using the final days to try and swing more voters to their side.

Jonathan Oosting from Bridge Michigan and Michigan Radio's own Zoe Clark discussed the race so far, and what can be expected in the next few days.

Find additional coverage on the Michigan primary here.

GUESTS:

  • Jonathan Oosting, political reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Zoe Clark, director of content for Michigan Radio

___
Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags

Stateside michigan primaryelectionMichigan GOPgubernatorial electionElection 2022
Stay Connected
Asher Wertheimer
Asher Wertheimer is a junior at Olivet College studying Journalism and Mass Communication.
See stories by Asher Wertheimer
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
Latest Episodes