Stateside Podcast: Testing the Trump factor in West Michigan

It’s not a small task unseating an incumbent from Congress in a midterm election. But there’s a special class of Republicans in the crosshairs this primary season: people who voted to impeach Donald Trump after the January 6 insurrection. Michigan’s Peter Meijer, who represents the state's 3rd District, is in that club.

Michigan’s 3rd District is a little bit different than other Republican strongholds. It’s always been a little bit more moderate. And depending on how things play out in Tuesday’s primary, it could be a bellwether for other swing districts like it.

On Tuesday, incumbent Peter Meijer faces a primary challenge from the right. His opponent is John Gibbs, who worked for Donald Trump in the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

We talked to MLive political reporter Ben Orner about Meijer's chances — and the strategy his Trump-endorsed opponent is taking in the race.

