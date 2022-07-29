© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Detroit history onstage at Plowshares Theatre

Published July 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Theatre_lights
Wesley Pribadi
/
Unsplash
Plowshares Theatre Company returns to the stage with the world premier of Hastings Street, a musical "set on the cusp of change in Detroit."

Detroit’s Plowshares Theatre Company is finally back onstage after two years of pandemic isolation. The play they chose is not only a world premier; it's also a story specially created for this company, this audience, and this year. We speak with the writer and composer of the musical, "set on the cusp of change in Detroit:" Hastings Street. And we hear from the director of Plowshares about the company's return to the stage. 

GUESTS:

John Sloan III, producing artistic director, Obsidian Theatre Festival; co-creator, Hastings Street

Kris Johnson, executive director, Community Music School; co-creator, Hastings Street

Gary Anderson, artistic director, Plowshares Theatre Company

See more and hear our full conversation with Hastings Street co-creators John Sloan III and Kris Johnson below:

New musical captures life in Detroit’s historic Black Bottom neighborhood

----

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode is by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags

Stateside theatreMusicalsDetroit 1967Detroit artblack bottomAfrican-American HistoryBlack History in Michigan
Stay Connected
Erin Allen
Erin Allen comes to Michigan Radio as a new producer for the station’s Stateside show. She is an experienced communicator driven by her curiosity about stories of people.
See stories by Erin Allen
Latest Episodes