Stateside Podcast: Detroit history onstage at Plowshares Theatre

Detroit’s Plowshares Theatre Company is finally back onstage after two years of pandemic isolation. The play they chose is not only a world premier; it's also a story specially created for this company, this audience, and this year. We speak with the writer and composer of the musical, "set on the cusp of change in Detroit:" Hastings Street. And we hear from the director of Plowshares about the company's return to the stage.

GUESTS:

John Sloan III, producing artistic director, Obsidian Theatre Festival; co-creator, Hastings Street

Kris Johnson, executive director, Community Music School; co-creator, Hastings Street

Gary Anderson, artistic director, Plowshares Theatre Company

See more and hear our full conversation with Hastings Street co-creators John Sloan III and Kris Johnson below:

----

