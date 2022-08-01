© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Confusion Reigns Over MI Abortion Rights

Published August 1, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT
a sign that says "stop abortion now" and another that says "keep abortion legal"
County prosecutors could begin to file charges against abortion providers in as soon as three weeks.

Since May, a state Court of Claims order has blocked the enforcement of a 1931 abortion ban in Michigan. However, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled this morning that the order does not apply to county prosecutors. As soon as three weeks from now, county prosecutors can begin filing criminal charges against abortion providers.

We talk to Rick Pluta, capitol bureau Chief for the Michigan Public Radio Network, to better understand the court's decision. Michigan Radio's own Kate Wells also joins us to share what today has been like for abortion providers. Later in the show, we hear from one of the lawyers representing Planned Parenthood in this case.

UPDATE: Since we produced this podcast, Governor Gretchen Whitmer asked for a restraining order to block local prosecutors from filing felony charges against abortion providers in Michigan. On Monday afternoon, an Oakland County circuit judge granted the governor's request, blocking county prosecutors from pursuing charges against abortion providers.

GUESTS: 

Rick Pluta, Capitol Bureau Chief for the Michigan Public Radio Network

Kate Wells, public health reporter for Michigan Radio

Deborah LaBelle, lawyer representing Planned Parenthood in Michigan

----

Music in this episode is by Blue Dot Sessions.

