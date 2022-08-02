Stateside Podcast: County clerks on the Michigan primary

It's Primary Election Day in Michigan today. And the people who make sure that elections go to plan are process-oriented, data-driven, election experts.

They're our elected county clerks.

Today, we’re going to check in with two county clerks – a Democrat and a Republican – about how today’s primary process is shaping up, and how their jobs are shifting in a contentious political era.

GUESTS:

Barb Byrum, Ingham County clerk

Justin Roebuck, Ottawa County clerk

