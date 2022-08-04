© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside Podcast: Toxic Leak in Huron River

Published August 4, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT
Swimmers and tubers go down the Huron River, a popular summer activity in Ann Arbor

On Tuesday, environmental authorities in the state announced that a Wixom plant for the auto supplier Tribar had dumped a large amount of toxic waste, which may have started flowing into the river as early as Saturday.

Residents of communities along the Huron River are now being told to stay away from the water as the toxic waste released by Tribar, hexavalent chromium, can cause cancer. This is not the first time that Tribar has leaked chemicals into the Huron River. The manufacturer is responsible for PFAS contamination that caused a fish consumption advisory.

GUEST ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Garret Ellison, environmental reporter for MLive

You can read Garret's reporting here.

Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Radio from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
See stories by Laura Weber Davis
Dan Netter
Dan Netter joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2022 and is a senior at Michigan State University studying Journalism and Social Relations & Policy.
See stories by Dan Netter
