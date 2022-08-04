Stateside Podcast: Toxic Leak in Huron River

On Tuesday, environmental authorities in the state announced that a Wixom plant for the auto supplier Tribar had dumped a large amount of toxic waste, which may have started flowing into the river as early as Saturday.

Residents of communities along the Huron River are now being told to stay away from the water as the toxic waste released by Tribar, hexavalent chromium, can cause cancer. This is not the first time that Tribar has leaked chemicals into the Huron River. The manufacturer is responsible for PFAS contamination that caused a fish consumption advisory.

GUEST ON TODAY'S SHOW:



Garret Ellison, environmental reporter for MLive

You can read Garret's reporting here.

