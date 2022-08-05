© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: What The Primaries Portend

Published August 5, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT
Michigan State Capitol

On this episode of the Stateside podcast Zoe Clark hosts a panel discussion about this last week in Michigan politics. Emily Lawler of the Detroit Free Press is joined alongside John Truscott and Greg Bowens to give a comprehensive breakdown of the week, as well as what lies ahead.

They talked about some news from the primary election, including the race between John Gibbs and Rep. Peter Meijer, the crowded field of the 12th Congressional District, including winner Shri Thanedar, and Tudor Dixon’s victory in the GOP governor’s race.

GUESTS:

Emily Lawler, state government and politics editor at Detroit Free Press

John Truscott, CEO of Truscott Rossman

Greg Bowens, founder of Bowens and Co.

______________

Music in this episode is by Blue Dot Sessions

Stateside Tudor DixonAbortion Rights in MichiganCongressional Races 2022shri thanedarElection 2022Stateside
