Stateside Podcast: What The Primaries Portend

On this episode of the Stateside podcast Zoe Clark hosts a panel discussion about this last week in Michigan politics. Emily Lawler of the Detroit Free Press is joined alongside John Truscott and Greg Bowens to give a comprehensive breakdown of the week, as well as what lies ahead.

They talked about some news from the primary election, including the race between John Gibbs and Rep. Peter Meijer, the crowded field of the 12th Congressional District, including winner Shri Thanedar, and Tudor Dixon’s victory in the GOP governor’s race.

GUESTS:

Emily Lawler, state government and politics editor at Detroit Free Press

John Truscott, CEO of Truscott Rossman

Greg Bowens, founder of Bowens and Co.

______________

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode is by Blue Dot Sessions