Stateside Podcast: Investigation by AG Nessel implicates GOP rival

Michigan's attorney general, Dana Nessel's office has been investigating allegations that some Republicans seized voting machines in 2020. Their goal was to “test" if any deficiencies could validate their conspiracy that Donald Trump actually won Michigan's 2020 presidential vote. But last night, Nessel dropped some pretty big news: One of the people involved in the alleged conspiracy is set to be her opponent as she runs for reelection this fall.

GUEST:

Craig Mauger, politics reporter, The Detroit News

——

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode is by Blue Dot Sessions.