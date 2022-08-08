© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Investigation by AG Nessel implicates GOP rival

Published August 8, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Matthew DePerno, who is seeking the Michigan GOP nomination for state attorney general, appears at the April Trump rally.
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
Matthew DePerno, who is seeking the Michigan GOP nomination for state attorney general, appears at the April Trump rally.

Michigan's attorney general, Dana Nessel's office has been investigating allegations that some Republicans seized voting machines in 2020. Their goal was to “test" if any deficiencies could validate their conspiracy that Donald Trump actually won Michigan's 2020 presidential vote. But last night, Nessel dropped some pretty big news: One of the people involved in the alleged conspiracy is set to be her opponent as she runs for reelection this fall. 

GUEST:
Craig Mauger, politics reporter, The Detroit News

——

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode is by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags

Stateside 2020 electionconspiracy theoriesvoting machinesAttorney GeneralDana NesselMatt DePerno
Stay Connected
Erin Allen
Erin Allen comes to Michigan Radio as a new producer for the station’s Stateside show. She is an experienced communicator driven by her curiosity about stories of people.
See stories by Erin Allen
Latest Episodes