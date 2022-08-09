Stateside Podcast: Why we love to be scared

Have you ever wished the spookiness and atmosphere of Halloween could last all year round?

Well, for James A. Janisse and Chelsea Rebecca, it does.

The two are a married couple from Detroit and are University of Michigan alumni. They co-run the horror-centric YouTube channel and podcast, Dead Meat .

“Sometimes people are surprised to learn that our entire lives are centered around horror movies,” Janisse said.

Both Janisse and Rebecca explained how much of an impact Michigan horror has had on the genre. One example is Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead, which features Michigan prominently.

“You got the Michigan State sweater in it, which is always great to see,” Janisse said, “[I]t just feels so gross and nasty and kind of definitive for that era of horror movies.”

There are several Detroit-based horror films the two feel benefit from their Michigan settings. Most prominent among these is It Follows.

“There's such a specific thing about a Michigan summer. That movie really captures that,” Rebecca explained. “And it is also just really bizarre watching this creature just stalk down the suburban streets of, basically where I grew up.”

If all this horror talk has you in the mood for a good scare, Janisse and Rebecca recommend Jordan Peele’s latest film, NOPE, as well as the Predator sequel, Prey. Their latest podcast episode features a deep dive into Peele's film and its themes.

But, if you do give them a watch, just make sure you have a light close-by that night.

Who knows what might be lurking in the dark.

GUESTS:

James A. Janisse, host of the YouTube channel and podcast Dead Meat

Chelsea Rebecca, host of the YouTube channel and podcast Dead Meat

