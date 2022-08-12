© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Weekly Michigan politics rundown

Published August 12, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT
Michigan Radio

On this special Friday episode of the podcast, Zoe Clark is back in the host chair, leading a panel discussion around the last week in politics. Joining the group today is Detroit Free Press’ Clara Hendrickson, Gongwer’s Zach Gorchow and Bridge Michigan’s Lauren Gibbons.

Together, the four discuss developments in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lawsuit about the 1931 law banning abortion, Kristina Karamo’s Twitter accounting supposedly getting hacked, and the investigation into presumptive Republican attorney general nominee Matt DePerno.

GUESTS:

  • Lauren Gibbons, capitol reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Clara Hendrickson, politics reporter for Detroit Free Press
  • Zach Gorchow, executive editor and publisher of Gongwer News Service

______________

