Stateside Podcast: Weekly Michigan politics rundown

On this special Friday episode of the podcast, Zoe Clark is back in the host chair, leading a panel discussion around the last week in politics. Joining the group today is Detroit Free Press’ Clara Hendrickson, Gongwer’s Zach Gorchow and Bridge Michigan’s Lauren Gibbons.

Together, the four discuss developments in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lawsuit about the 1931 law banning abortion, Kristina Karamo’s Twitter accounting supposedly getting hacked, and the investigation into presumptive Republican attorney general nominee Matt DePerno.

GUESTS:

Lauren Gibbons , capitol reporter for Bridge Michigan

, capitol reporter for Clara Hendrickson , politics reporter for Detroit Free Press

, politics reporter for Zach Gorchow, executive editor and publisher of Gongwer News Service

______________

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode is by Blue Dot Sessions

