Stateside Podcast: Jail comes with steep costs

Inmates at Wayne County’s jail have experienced very long stays over the course of the pandemic. For many families who have loved ones at the jail, it can be financially challenging to stay in touch during that time. Beenish Ahmed, Michigan Radio’s criminal justice reporter, brought us a story from one woman whose husband is being held at the jail.

Then, Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton joined us to discuss how Washtenaw County has been looking to reduce the costs of things like court-related fines and booking fees for incarcerated individuals.

GUESTS:



Beenish Ahmed , criminal justice reporter for Michigan Radio

