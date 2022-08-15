© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Jail comes with steep costs

Published August 15, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT
The Corrections Telecom Company gives Wayne County a minimum of $1.75 million a year.

Inmates at Wayne County’s jail have experienced very long stays over the course of the pandemic. For many families who have loved ones at the jail, it can be financially challenging to stay in touch during that time. Beenish Ahmed, Michigan Radio’s criminal justice reporter, brought us a story from one woman whose husband is being held at the jail.

Then, Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton joined us to discuss how Washtenaw County has been looking to reduce the costs of things like court-related fines and booking fees for incarcerated individuals.

GUESTS:

  • Beenish Ahmed, criminal justice reporter for Michigan Radio
  • Sheriff Jerry Clayton, Washtenaw County sheriff

Music in this episode is by Blue Dot Sessions

