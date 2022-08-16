Stateside Podcast: Goodbye, muscle car

Sonari Glinton / Sonari Glinton with a Dodge muscle car.

If you live in Michigan, you’ve undoubtedly had a car whiz by you on the highway at somewhere around 100 miles per hour, and you’ve perhaps reflected some four-letter words about the matter.

There’s also a good chance that the vehicle was a Dodge Charger.

Maybe it was purple. Or white with a racing stripe down the middle. But it was flashy, and somehow bulky and sleek all at the same time.

And FAST.

And now it's going away.

This week, on the eve of the Dream Cruise down Woodward, Dodge announced it was discontinuing the Charger and it’s two door counterpart, the Challenger.

All of this as the auto industry shifts gears for an EV fleet.

GUEST:

Sonari Glinton, contributor to Planet Money and Slate

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode is by Blue Dot Sessions

