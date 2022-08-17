Stateside Podcast: Creating space for Indigenous students

The Three Fires teaching lodge at Grand Valley State University is the first lodge in Michigan to be built on public university land. Students traveled from as far as Chicago to help construct the lodge this summer. One of those students and a professor who led the project joined Stateside to talk about the significance of having a space reserved for Indigenous students on colonized land.

Camren Stott, undergraduate student at GVSU and Indigenous chef from the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odowa Indians

Dr. Andrea Riley-Mukavetz, assistant professor in GVSU's Integrative, Religious, and Intercultural Studies Department, and an enrolled citizen of the Chippewa Thames Band

