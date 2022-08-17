Stateside Podcast: Creating space for Indigenous students
Ways To Subscribe
1 of 4 — IMG-6489.jpg
Folks from near and far arrived to build the lodge, including one student who traveled up from Chicago, and another who brought their grandmother down from Northern Michigan to help.
Dr. Andrea Riley-Mukavetz
2 of 4 — IMG-6457.jpg
Several people prepare the ground for the lodge.
Dr. Andrea Riley-Mukavetz
3 of 4 — IMG-6480.jpg
The construction team spent two 12-hour days building the lodge.
Dr. Andrea Riley-Mukavetz
4 of 4 — IMG-6497.jpg
The finished lodge is about 48 feet long and 16 feet wide.
Dr. Andrea Riley-Mukavetz
The Three Fires teaching lodge at Grand Valley State University is the first lodge in Michigan to be built on public university land. Students traveled from as far as Chicago to help construct the lodge this summer. One of those students and a professor who led the project joined Stateside to talk about the significance of having a space reserved for Indigenous students on colonized land.
GUEST:
- Camren Stott, undergraduate student at GVSU and Indigenous chef from the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odowa Indians
- Dr. Andrea Riley-Mukavetz, assistant professor in GVSU's Integrative, Religious, and Intercultural Studies Department, and an enrolled citizen of the Chippewa Thames Band
_____Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.
If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.
Music in this episode is by Blue Dot Sessions