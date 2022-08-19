Stateside Podcast: Politics of reproductive rights in Michigan

The legality of reproductive rights in Michigan continues to hang in the balance as court challenges work their way through the state judicial system. Also, the Republican nominee for Attorney General of Michigan, Matt DePerno, has come under investigation for allegedly taking illegal actions during his investigation into false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Zoe Clark is in the host chair again for today's episode with a panel, discussing these two developments in this week's political news.

GUESTS:



Craig Mauger , political reporter, The Detroit News

, political reporter, Stephen Henderson , host, WDET's Detroit Today

, host, WDET's Jordyn Hermani, political reporter, MLive

