Stateside Podcast: Verdict in the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

In 2020, a group of defendants was arrested for an alleged plot that ignited national attention in far-right, antigovernmental activism. The group was accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Today, the jury made a decision on Adam Fox and Barry Croft, who were described by federal prosecutors as the ringleaders of the group.

The verdict: guilty.

GUEST:

Dustin Dwyer, Michigan Radio reporter

_____

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode is by Blue Dot Sessions

