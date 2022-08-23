© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Verdict in the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Published August 23, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT
Barry Croft
U.S. Attorneys Office for the Western District of Michigan
Barry Croft of Delaware at an event in Wisconsin in 2020 where an undercover FBI informant captured audio recordings.

In 2020, a group of defendants was arrested for an alleged plot that ignited national attention in far-right, antigovernmental activism. The group was accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Today, the jury made a decision on Adam Fox and Barry Croft, who were described by federal prosecutors as the ringleaders of the group.

The verdict: guilty.

GUEST:

Dustin Dwyer, Michigan Radio reporter

_____

Music in this episode is by Blue Dot Sessions

